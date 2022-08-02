Police search for witness following Lowestoft assault

An appeal has been launched to help locate a witness following an assault in Lowestoft - Credit: Lowestoft Police

An appeal has been launched to help locate a witness following an assault in Lowestoft.

It happened on Marham Road on Wednesday, June 29.

Police have since released an image of a man they are keen to speak to in relation to the assault.

If anybody knows the male or knows his whereabouts they should contact Suffolk Police on either 101 or online at www.suffolk.police.uk quoting ref 37/41552/22.











