News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Police search for witness following Lowestoft assault

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:13 AM August 2, 2022
Updated: 11:53 AM August 2, 2022
An appeal has been launched to help locate a witness following an assault in Lowestoft

An appeal has been launched to help locate a witness following an assault in Lowestoft - Credit: Lowestoft Police

An appeal has been launched to help locate a witness following an assault in Lowestoft.

It happened on Marham Road on Wednesday, June 29.

Police have since released an image of a man they are keen to speak to in relation to the assault.

If anybody knows the male or knows his whereabouts they should contact Suffolk Police on either 101 or online at www.suffolk.police.uk quoting ref 37/41552/22.




Suffolk Live News
Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Fire crews from Norfolk and Suffolk tackled a major chicken shed blaze in Botesdale. Picture: Chris

Updated

Five fire crews rescue horse in distress near Lowestoft

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Ben Hampton and Ben Stone, the new owners of The Globe Inn on High Street in Lowestoft. Picture: Dan

Historic pub's new lease of life as music venue for all

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
A scene from the Smack Race in the 1990s.

'Historic' sailing race to hit town's waters this weekend

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Undated handout photo issued by Amazon Prime Video of presenter Jeremy Clarkson, who this week admit

7 times Lowestoft has featured on TV

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon