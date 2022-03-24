Banned driver spotted by police on main Lowestoft road
- Credit: Google Maps
A banned driver who was seen travelling on a main Lowestoft road in a Citroen Picasso has been fined £200.
Georgia Sugden, 25, was serving a year-long driving ban when she was seen by police driving on Bloodmoor Road on October 25 last year.
She had been serving her driving ban under the points totting up process for motoring offences.
The court heard Sugden told police she had received a letter from the DVLA and thought she could drive again legally.
Sugden also had other previous convictions and had been in prison in 2019.
Ian Fisher, mitigating, said Sugden now lived in Dereham and as a single mother of one had no one else to help her with child care and suffered from anxiety and depression.
She had also got rid of her car.
Sugden, of Lynn Court, admitted driving while disqualified and driving without insurance and without a valid test certificate.
She was fined £200, banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34.