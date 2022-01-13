Lowestoft benefits cheat failed to declare £180,000 inheritance

A Lowestoft benefits cheat who claimed £20,000 in benefits after failing to declare an £180,000 inheritance from his mother has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Anthony Robinson, 55, of Oliver Close, Lowestoft, admitted failing to declare a change in his circumstances and was given a six month prison sentence suspended for 18 months and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 30 days.

Sentencing Robinson, Judge Emma Peters said he would not have been eligible to the same level of benefits if the authorities had know about the bequest from his mother.

Catherine Bradshaw, prosecuting at Ipswich Crown Court said Robinson had received £20,000 income support over a period of four years after failing to notify the authorities about his inheritance.

She accepted his claim for benefits hadn’t been fraudulent from the outset.

Lynne Shirley for Robinson said her client had no previous convictions and was a full time carer for his partner, his 17-year-old son and his partner’s father.

She said Robinson had no assets as he had lost £140,000 to scammers.

A hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act will take place in May.