Lowestoft builder threw camping chair at woman's head

A Lowestoft builder who threw a camping chair at a woman’s head has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Jason Neave, who’d been in what was described as a “casual relationship” with the woman, had shouted and sworn at her before hurling the chair at the back of her head, Ipswich Crown Court heard on Tuesday, May 10.

Sarah O’Kane, prosecuting, said the victim had gone to Neave’s house after they became separated while they were out and he had been aggressive and asked her what she was doing there.

As the woman tried to grab her belongings Neave jumped off the bed and “chucked” her out of the house, causing her to fall over.

As she walked away he threw a camping chair at the back of her head causing a cut which bled heavily.

A member of the public came to her aid and got a tea towel to stem the flow of blood before calling an ambulance.

Neave, 38, of St Peter’s Street, Lowestoft, admitted unlawfully wounding the woman in July last year and was given an eight month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.

He was also given a 30 day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to do 180 hours unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay the victim £500 compensation and was banned from contacting her for five years.

Judge David Pugh also banned Neave from going to the Red Lion pub in Southwold and from going to the nearby village of Reydon to avoid the risk if him bumping into the woman.

He said Neave claimed to have caused the injury to the woman’s head recklessly rather than intentionally.

Andrew Thompson for Neave said the relationship with the woman had been casual.

By the time of the offence, which Mr Thompson described as out of character, there were strains in the relationship and Neave had wanted some space.

“It resulted in this outburst of completely unacceptable behaviour,” said Mr Thompson

He accepted that Neave should have simply asked the victim to leave.

“He didn’t intend to cause a serious injury - it was intended as a gesture to make a point,” said Mr Thompson.

He said Neave had set up his own construction business and employed three people.