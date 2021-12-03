News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Lowestoft car damaged after being covered in food and brake fluid

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 3:48 PM December 3, 2021
Suffolk Police

Police are looking for information after a car was covered in food in Lowestoft - Credit: Nick Butcher

A car's paintwork has been damaged after it was covered in food and brake fluid in Lowestoft..

Police are investigating after the blue Chevrolet Matiz was damaged in Wesley Street in the seaside town. 

The incident happened overnight on November 16, 2021.

Anyone with information about the incident should the Lowestoft Police station quoting crime reference 37/66281/21, on either 101 or the Suffolk Police website.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

Suffolk Live News

Part of A47 closed in Lowestoft due to incident

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Alison Ducker, one of the highest-ranking female Kuk Sool Won martial artists in the world, has died

'Calm, graceful and kind': Tributes paid to martial arts world champion

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Police have issued a further warning for people to keep their sheds, garages and outbuildings secure

Police seek help to identify man after wallet theft

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
ipswich crown court

Lowestoft man jailed after breaching restraining order within an hour

Jane Hunt

person