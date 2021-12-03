Lowestoft car damaged after being covered in food and brake fluid

Police are looking for information after a car was covered in food in Lowestoft - Credit: Nick Butcher

A car's paintwork has been damaged after it was covered in food and brake fluid in Lowestoft..

Police are investigating after the blue Chevrolet Matiz was damaged in Wesley Street in the seaside town.

The incident happened overnight on November 16, 2021.

Anyone with information about the incident should the Lowestoft Police station quoting crime reference 37/66281/21, on either 101 or the Suffolk Police website.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.