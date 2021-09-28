News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal

Lowestoft couple deny abusing two children

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 4:06 PM September 28, 2021   
Ipswich Crown Court

Daniel and Maria Raven appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on September 28

The trial of a Suffolk couple accused of sexually abusing two children will take place in October next year.

Daniel Raven, 34, of Ontario Road, Lowestoft, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, September 28, for a plea and trial preparation hearing alongside Maria Raven, 38, of the same address.

Daniel Raven pleaded not guilty to five offences of sexual assault of a child and one offence of causing a child to engage in sexual activity.

Maria Raven pleaded not guilty to two offences of sexual assault of a child.

Their trial, which is expected to last five to six days, will start on October 17 next year.

The couple are on unconditional bail.

Lowestoft News

