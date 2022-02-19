Man still 'under investigation' after car crashed into home
- Credit: Jasper King
A man who was arrested after a car crashed into a house and left a scene of "utter devastation" remains under investigation.
Police enquiries are continuing after the vehicle smashed into a home in Victoria Road in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft at 7am on Saturday, November 6.
The driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot after the crash.
Police later arrested a man on suspicion of drug driving, failing to stop after a crash and dangerous driving.
He was subsequently released under investigation, pending further enquiries.
The crash led to the road being closed and it remained blocked for several hours as investigations were carried out.
At the time, one neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous, said it was a scene of "utter devastation with things strewn everywhere."
The neighbour added: "The car went right into the house, spun around, went across the road and smashed into the opposite wall."
Now, more than three months on from the crash, police said that "the man remains under investigation" as enquiries continue.