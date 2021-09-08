Hunt for biker after woman suffers serious injuries in Lowestoft crash

Published: 1:05 PM September 8, 2021

The East Anglian Air Ambulance, after landing at Barnards Meadow in Lowestoft, with police cars also at the scene. - Credit: Archant

Investigations are continuing after a woman cyclist suffered serious injuries following a crash with a motorbike in Lowestoft.

Police are seeking witnesses and appealing for information after a woman in her 70s sustained serious injuries in a collision on a cycle/footpath.

A police spokesman said: "Officers were called at just after 5.10pm on Tuesday, September 7, to reports of a three-vehicle collision on the cycle/footpath known as ‘The Tramways’, between Barnards Way and Rotterdam Road."

With a motorbike involved in a collision with two bicycles, it led to one of the cyclists – a woman in her 70s – being flown by air ambulance to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious injuries.

Police said that the woman's condition is currently described as stable.

The spokesman added: "The motorcyclist stopped very briefly following the collision, but rode off before the emergency services arrived and failed to leave any details."

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust said: "We were called to Field View Drive in Lowestoft shortly after 5pm on Tuesday, September 7 following reports of a collision.

"An ambulance and the East Anglian Air Ambulance attended and treated a female patient at the scene before airlifting her to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further assessment and care."

The air ambulance landed at Barnards Meadow, leaving the scene at around 6.40pm.

Onlookers described seeing around five police cars and an ambulance at the back of the North Quay Retail Park, not far away from the Royal Mail Lowestoft sorting office.

Police officers were still at the scene at around 7.45pm as inquiries were carried out.

A police spokesman added: "Officers are appealing for the rider to make contact with them, or for any witnesses who may have seen a motorcycle in the area at the time and has any description of it or the rider to come forward."

Information to the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Acle Police Station, quoting reference CAD 301 of September 7 on 101 or email Callum.Walchester@suffolk.police.uk