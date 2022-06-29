Dad's anger after bike worth £3,000 stolen from Lowestoft park

A Lowestoft dad-of-three has revealed his frustration at having his rare bike pinched from a busy park.

Robert Reid, who lives in the town, had locked his bike to the rack near Jesters restaurant while he went for a run in Normanston Park at about 6.30pm on Tuesday.

But when he returned 45 minutes later, he was left shocked to discover the Ghost Cagua bike had been stolen.

He said: "It's so frustrating because it's an expensive bike and worth about £3,000 new.

"I've had it for six years and never seen anyone else with one.

Robert Reid and son Riley - Credit: Robert Reid

"The most annoying thing was that there were so many people in the park at the time but no one realised what was happening."

Mr Reid said that his bike stood out from a "mile away" due to its bright colours and design.

He said: "There is no mistaking it – it's a special bike.

"You'd have been able to tell that it was rare."

Strangely, Mr Reid found another bike abandoned on the floor close to where his bike had been taken – which he believes belonged to the suspected thief.

He added: "I asked people playing cricket nearby if they'd heard anything and one said they'd heard what sounded like a large bang.

"It could be what they'd heard was my lock being popped.

"I believe they've taken a metal bar and prized it off until it bust and left an old Carrera in its place."

The Ghost Cagua bike is believed to be worth about £3,000 new - Credit: Robert Reid

Following the incident, Mr Reid reported the theft to the police before taking to social media to appeal for help.

He said: "I've not been having the best of times recently so I'd just really like it back.

"I've put a £250 reward for the safe return of my bike."

A Suffolk police spokesman said: "A blue and yellow 2016 Ghost Cagua was reported to have been stolen from a bike rack near a restaurant in Normanston Park.

"The theft was reported just before 10am on Wednesday so the investigation is still in the early stages of inquiry."