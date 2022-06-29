News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Dad's anger after bike worth £3,000 stolen from Lowestoft park

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 3:11 PM June 29, 2022
A rare Ghost Cagua bike was reported stolen from Normanston Park, Lowestoft

A rare Ghost Cagua bike was reported stolen from Normanston Park, Lowestoft - Credit: Robert Reid

A Lowestoft dad-of-three has revealed his frustration at having his rare bike pinched from a busy park.

Robert Reid, who lives in the town, had locked his bike to the rack near Jesters restaurant while he went for a run in Normanston Park at about 6.30pm on Tuesday.

But when he returned 45 minutes later, he was left shocked to discover the Ghost Cagua bike had been stolen.

He said: "It's so frustrating because it's an expensive bike and worth about £3,000 new.

"I've had it for six years and never seen anyone else with one.

Robert Reid and son Riley

Robert Reid and son Riley - Credit: Robert Reid

"The most annoying thing was that there were so many people in the park at the time but no one realised what was happening."

Mr Reid said that his bike stood out from a "mile away" due to its bright colours and design.

Most Read

  1. 1 Mum trying to find lost 'heart' of daughter who died days after birthday
  2. 2 Behind the scaffolding at historic former Post Office
  3. 3 New Taco Bell restaurant step closer to town centre unveiling
  1. 4 Clubbers test positive for heroin and cocaine in Lowestoft venue
  2. 5 Living room window shattered in attempted burglary in Lowestoft
  3. 6 See stunning image of Pakefield Man gazing at night's sky
  4. 7 Lowestoft man loses appeal against conviction for Covid lockdown breach
  5. 8 15 sights you will remember from Lowestoft in the 1990s
  6. 9 Four-bed with fruit trees and sea view on sale for £400k
  7. 10 Bosses of Worlingham Hall admit failing to comply with fire safety notice

He said: "There is no mistaking it – it's a special bike.

"You'd have been able to tell that it was rare."

Strangely, Mr Reid found another bike abandoned on the floor close to where his bike had been taken – which he believes belonged to the suspected thief.

He added: "I asked people playing cricket nearby if they'd heard anything and one said they'd heard what sounded like a large bang. 

"It could be what they'd heard was my lock being popped. 

"I believe they've taken a metal bar and prized it off until it bust and left an old Carrera in its place." 

The Ghost Cagua bike is believed to be worth about £3,000 new

The Ghost Cagua bike is believed to be worth about £3,000 new - Credit: Robert Reid

Following the incident, Mr Reid reported the theft to the police before taking to social media to appeal for help.

He said: "I've not been having the best of times recently so I'd just really like it back.

"I've put a £250 reward for the safe return of my bike."

A Suffolk police spokesman said: "A blue and yellow 2016 Ghost Cagua was reported to have been stolen from a bike rack near a restaurant in Normanston Park.

"The theft was reported just before 10am on Wednesday so the investigation is still in the early stages of inquiry."

Suffolk Live News
Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Cars across East Anglia have been covered in dust

Why has my car been covered in dust?

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A dog had to be rescued after it had been left in a hot car in Lowestoft on Saturday morning.

Dog left in hot car rescued by police in Lowestoft

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Lowestoft police

Suffolk Live News

Man arrested on suspicion of drug dealing in Lowestoft

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Tobacco seized following the raid at Town Mini Market in Lowestoft.

Ipswich Magistrates Court

Store owner fined for selling illegal tobacco

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon