'A proper divvy move' - Drink driver tried to outwit breath test

A drink driver who attempted to trick a breathalyser in a seaside town has been arrested after what police branded "a proper divvy move".

The incident happened in Lowestoft's Marine Parade last night after police stopped a car and the driver provided a positive sample.

Officers said when the man was asked to blow in to the breathalyser he pretended to blow in to it before then trying to blow in to it slowly in an attempt to get a negative result.

A Lowestoft police spokesman said on Twitter: "Drink driving is a proper divvy move, however people still continue to do it.

"When you get stopped and you are asked to blow into the machine, blowing really slowly to try and fool it won’t work at all.

"Same said for sticking the tube in your mouth and pretending to blow, again this won’t work and both methods just make you look like a bigger div."

Following the incident the man was arrested and taken in to custody at Lowestoft police station.