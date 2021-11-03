Drink driver banned again after police stop
- Credit: Nick Butcher
A Lowestoft man has been banned from driving for 40 months after he admitted drink driving for the second time.
Adam Ayres, 35 of Pinewood Avenue, was stopped by police in Yarmouth Road at 10.50pm on June 19.
Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court heard Ayres had drank after he became upset at not seeing his children.
The court heard he gave a blood sample of 138 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood - the legal limit being 80 milligrams.
Police also found 0.62 grams of cocaine in his car.
He admitted drink driving and possessing a class A drug.
Ayres, who is unemployed, had a previous conviction for drink driving from 2018, when he had been banned for 18 months.
As well as his 40 month driving ban, Ayres was fined £120 by magistrates and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £145 costs.