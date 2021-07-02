Drug dealer with £50,000 of cannabis must pay back £1
A drug dealer who was caught with around £50,000 worth of cannabis at his home has been ordered to pay £1.
A hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act at Ipswich Crown on Friday (July 2) heard that although Lewis Whitehouse’s benefit from his offending was £70,000, he had no available assets and Judge Emma Peters made a nominal £1 confiscation order.
At Whitehouse’s sentencing hearing in November the court heard that Suffolk police’s Operation Sentinel raided his home in Pakefield Road, Lowestoft, on September 28 last year.
Whitehouse, 24, tried to run out of the back door but then admitted there was cannabis in the property.
The premises were searched and 5.36kg of cannabis was found.
Whitehouse told police he had received the drugs about 30 minutes before the officers arrived.
He admitted to dealing cannabis for the past 18 months and said he was doing it to support his young family.
Whitehouse admitted possessing cannabis with intent to supply and was jailed for two years.