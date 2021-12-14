Drug dealers jailed after being found with 'golf ball' sized cocaine stash

Kain Reeve, 21 and Laimonas Zebrauskas, 19, have both been jailed after being found with cocaine and cannabis. - Credit: Norfolk police

A pair of drug dealers have been jailed after they were found with a cocaine stash the size of a golf ball.

Kain Reeve, 21, of Eades Walk in Lowestoft, was jailed for five years and seven months at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, December 10, after he pleaded guilty to drug offences, including being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession of cannabis.

Laimonas Zebrauskas, 19, of no fixed abode, was convicted of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs after pleading guilty and was given a 32-month jail sentence.

It came after officers from the Scorpion East team, which tackles drug-related crime, executed a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant on June 1 and found a "golf ball" sized amount of cocaine and a small amount of cannabis.

The team also found paraphernalia associated with drug supply including scales, four mobile phones and SIM cards.

A search through their phones established there were messages related to drug dealing and use.

An associate of the pair was also convicted at Ipswich Crown Court on the same day. Lennon Roberts, 20, of Paget Road in Great Yarmouth, was given a nine-month jail sentence, suspended for 24 months, after he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

People can report suspicions of drug dealing or drug-related crime to police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously – online or by calling 0800 555 111.