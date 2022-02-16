Lowestoft ecstasy dealer given suspended sentence

A 52-year-old Lowestoft man who was involved in the supply of ecstasy tablets has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Police officers who went to Darren Newman’s home in Lowestoft found 38 ecstasy tablets and £800 cash which he said had been given by a man he was a carer for, Ipswich Crown Court heard on Tuesday, February 15.

Newman, of Airedale, Carlton Colville, admitted being concerned in the supply of ecstasy between June and July 2018 and possessing ecstasy.

He was given a two-year prison sentence, suspended for two years.

He was also given a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 50 days.

Sentencing him, Judge Emma Peters said Newman had supplied ecstasy to people he knew to fund his own use of the drug.

She ordered that he should forfeit the £800 found on him and ordered him to pay £200 costs.

Matthew Bagnall, prosecuting, said that in addition to the ecstasy tablets police found a set of scales and some grip seal bags.

Steven Dyble said his client had no relevant previous convictions.

He said he’d been a carer for a man in his nineties for two decades and if he was to receive an immediate prison sentence the man would probably have to go into a care home.