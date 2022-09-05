Graffiti vandals target cemetery headstones

Headstones at Lowestoft Cemetery have been graffitied by vandals - Credit: Google

Several headstones have been damaged by vandals at a cemetery in Lowestoft.

The incident happened at Lowestoft Cemetery in Normanston Drive.

It is believed to have taken place between Friday, August 26, and Sunday, August 29.

The vandals used black spray paint to deface several of the headstones.

Police are asking for anyone with information, images or footage which could help with the inquiry to contact Suffolk Police quoting 37/55889/22.

People can get in contact by calling 101, emailing ccc@suffolk.pnn.police.uk, or on the Suffolk Police website.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.