News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Graffiti vandals target cemetery headstones

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 4:00 PM September 5, 2022
xxx_cemetery_lowestoft_sep22

Headstones at Lowestoft Cemetery have been graffitied by vandals - Credit: Google

Several headstones have been damaged by vandals at a cemetery in Lowestoft.

The incident happened at Lowestoft Cemetery in Normanston Drive.

It is believed to have taken place between Friday, August 26, and Sunday, August 29.

The vandals used black spray paint to deface several of the headstones.

Police are asking for anyone with information, images or footage which could help with the inquiry to contact Suffolk Police quoting 37/55889/22.

People can get in contact by calling 101, emailing ccc@suffolk.pnn.police.uk, or on the Suffolk Police website.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

B&M, in Tower Road, is set for expansion

Lowestoft's B&M set for major expansion

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
A visualisation of the garden village on the North Of Lowestoft Consultation website.

East Suffolk Council

New 1,300 home garden village and major developments earmarked

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
A property on Spashett Road, Lowestoft was targeted.

Suffolk Constabulary

Hunt for thieves who stole hot tub closes

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Some of the Claremont Pier owners with the old decking boards that has been engraved

First section of historic pier decking successfully restored

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon