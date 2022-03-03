Lowestoft cemetery left damaged by suspected youths

A group of youths was spotted damaging a cemetery in Lowestoft.

They were seen in Kirkley Cemetery causing damage to a green bin, smashing bottles and trampling on the grass.

The cemetery is on London Road South in Lowestoft.

The damage is believed to have occurred between 4pm on Sunday, February 20, and 2pm on Sunday, February 27.

Police are now appealing for information and witnesses of the criminal damage.

The public is being asked to contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/12148/22 by calling 101 or using their website.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

