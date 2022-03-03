News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Lowestoft cemetery left damaged by suspected youths

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 3:56 PM March 3, 2022
London Road South in Lowestoft

London Road South in Lowestoft - Credit: Google

A group of youths was spotted damaging a cemetery in Lowestoft.

They were seen in Kirkley Cemetery causing damage to a green bin, smashing bottles and trampling on the grass.

The cemetery is on London Road South in Lowestoft.

The damage is believed to have occurred between 4pm on Sunday, February 20, and 2pm on Sunday, February 27.

Police are now appealing for information and witnesses of the criminal damage.

The public is being asked to contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/12148/22 by calling 101 or using their website.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.

Suffolk Live News
Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

The vacant former service station on Battery Green Road in Lowestoft.

East Suffolk Council

'Multi-national brand' could transform vacant former service station

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich town centre earlier today. Forecasters say there could be heavy snowfall at times this after

Suffolk Live News

Will Suffolk see snow as wintery showers forecast?

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Super Kitchen Chinese takeaway in Lowestoft.

All the Chinese takeaways in Lowestoft with 5-star hygiene ratings

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Southwold Lions Fete on Southwold Common.Bank Holiday Monday 2013

Revival of long standing tradition with popular fête set to return

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon