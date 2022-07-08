Man with 111 previous convictions jailed

A man with more than 100 previous convictions has been jailed for almost three years after admitting a burglary at a home in Lowestoft while the owners were on holiday.

Ipswich Crown Court heard that Anthony Beech smashed a kitchen window of the home on Cotmer Road, Lowestoft on January 15 this year and stole a purse, cash and a mini disc player.

John Farmer, prosecuting at Thursday's crown court hearing, said damage valued at £200 was caused to the window and there was an untidy search of the house.

Beech was arrested after DNA found in blood on the broken window matched his profile and during his arrest he was found in possession of a lock knife.

Beech, 43, of Marbella Green, Lowestoft, admitted burglary and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was jailed for 29 months for the burglary with six months to run consecutively for the knife offence.

The court heard that he had 111 previous convictions including 62 offences of theft and dishonesty.

Jude Durr, for Beech, said the knife wasn’t carried in a way that presented a danger to members of the public.