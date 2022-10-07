Burglar accused faces 13 month wait for trial

A Lowestoft man accused of burglary will have to wait for more than a year to face trial due to delays in the legal system.

David Scott, of Maidstone Road, Lowestoft, pleaded not guilty at a plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, October 7.

He is accused of burglary at a house in Nile Court, Lowestoft, in January this year and stealing £100 cash.

The 43-year-old's trial will take place during a warned list commencing November 13 next year.

A further case management hearing will take place on November 6 next year.

Scott is on bail.