Lowestoft man kicked victim in head as he lay on the ground

A Lowestoft man has admitted kicking another man in the head while he was on the ground.

Adam Burke, of Lovewell Road, Kirkley, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, September 27, for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a video link.

The 38-year-old pleaded guilty to an offence of unlawful wounding on March 18 this year.

Lori Tucker, mitigating, told the court Burke had been in custody since March this year and had already served the equivalent of a 12 month prison sentence.

Judge Emma Peters adjourned the case until October 28 to allow the prosecution to consider Burke’s basis of plea.

If the basis is accepted, Burke will be sentenced on that date. Otherwise, Judge Peters will hear evidence to enable her to decide on what basis to sentence the defendant.

She said that as Burke has served the equivalent of a 12 month sentence and his last violent offence was in 2005, it might be possible to pass a suspended sentence.