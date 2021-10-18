Man admits threatening kebab shop staff with toy gun

Published: 4:06 PM October 18, 2021

A Suffolk man who threatened staff at a kebab shop with a toy gun before taking a soft drink will be sentenced in December.

Police were called to Kings Kebab on London Road South, Kirkley in Lowestoft, at about 11.40pm on September 21 following reports that staff had been threatened with a gun by a man who took a can of soft drink and left on foot.

Minutes later, police were called again by a man who said he had been threatened by a man carrying a gun in the communal area of a flat on London Road South.

Kings Kebab House on London Road South, Kirkley in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Armed officers were called and at 12.54am a suspect was located and arrested.

Daniel Burrows, of London Road South, Lowestoft, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Monday, October 18, where the 33-year-old pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm, namely a toy handgun, with intent to cause fear of violence, robbery and possession of cannabis.

Sentencing was adjourned until December 10, with Burrows granted conditional bail.

Recorder Jeremy Benson warned Burrows that all sentencing options would be open at the next hearing.