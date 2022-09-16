Man and woman arrested after Lowestoft drugs raid

Police carried out a warrant in Europa Road in Lowestoft and arrested two people - Credit: Google

Two people in their 20s have been arrested in Lowestoft in connection with drug offences.

Officers carried out a warrant under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act at a property in Europa Road on September 15.

They located and seized two bags containing suspected cannabis as well as mobile phones from the property.

A rucksack containing suspected cannabis was found over the fence in a neighbouring garden.

Officers also discovered eight bicycles and a mini moped in the garage. Enquiries are now ongoing to establish if they are stolen.

A 23-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply, namely cannabis, and handling stolen goods.

The pair were taken to Great Yarmouth police station for questioning and have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Suffolk Police said they remain committed to tackling the illegal supply of drugs in Suffolk and disrupting and dismantling drugs supply networks and arresting those who profit from them.

If you are concerned about drug-related activity in your neighbourhood, please contact police by calling 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the charity Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.