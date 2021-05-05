Man arrested after police find 5,000 cannabis plants in building
- Credit: Google Maps
A man has been arrested on suspicion of growing 5,000 cannabis plants and drug-driving after a stop by police.
Officers stopped a car on Camp Road in Lowestoft on Tuesday, May 4 and following a drug test the driver was arrested.
A search of the man revealed suspected cannabis and tablets on him.
The 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug-driving and on suspicion of possession of cannabis.
He was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning where he remains.
A search of a property on Holly Road a short while later by police revealed that the premises on the first and second floor had been converted to grow cannabis plants. Around 5,000 were found in the building.
Anyone who has information in relation to the discovery should contact Lowestoft police, quoting crime number 37/22917/21.
Most Read
- 1 Man who assaulted young girl has sex offences prevention order lifted
- 2 Empty town centre store sells ahead of auction
- 3 Lifeboat launched to kayakers 'in trouble' off coast
- 4 Man, 22, charged over stabbing as victim remains 'critical'
- 5 Plea to identify woman after staffie attacks three dogs in Kessingland
- 6 Wartime romance recalled by Lowestoft centenarian
- 7 See inside abandoned hotel with swimming pool as it goes up for auction
- 8 New convenience store earmarked for former Boots pharmacy
- 9 See inside a nuclear reactor - we take behind the scenes trip to Sizewell B
- 10 'Sadistic' couple jailed for campaign of abuse against children