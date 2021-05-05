Man arrested after police find 5,000 cannabis plants in building

Published: 4:06 PM May 5, 2021

5,000 cannabis plants were found at an address on Holly Road in Oulton Broad. - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been arrested on suspicion of growing 5,000 cannabis plants and drug-driving after a stop by police.

Officers stopped a car on Camp Road in Lowestoft on Tuesday, May 4 and following a drug test the driver was arrested.

A search of the man revealed suspected cannabis and tablets on him.

The man was found on Camp Road in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Maps

The 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug-driving and on suspicion of possession of cannabis.

He was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning where he remains.

A search of a property on Holly Road a short while later by police revealed that the premises on the first and second floor had been converted to grow cannabis plants. Around 5,000 were found in the building.

Anyone who has information in relation to the discovery should contact Lowestoft police, quoting crime number 37/22917/21.