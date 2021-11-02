News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Man arrested for burglary of two Lowestoft sheds

person

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 10:03 AM November 2, 2021
George Stevenson subjected the woman to repeated unwanted behaviour and abuse.

A man was arrested following reports of a break-in at two secure sheds in Lowestoft. - Credit: PA WIRE

A man has been arrested for a burglary in Lowestoft.

A dog unit was deployed following reports of a man breaking into two secure sheds, and he was arrested for burglary (non-dwelling) and possession of cannabis.

The man is currently in custody and enquiries are ongoing.

The news is the latest in a spate of burglaries in Lowestoft after a green Kawasaki KXF 250 motocross motorbike was stolen after burglars forced a garage in Oulton open last weekend.

Elsewhere in the town, a 15-year-old boy was arrested for the theft of a black Zontes Mantis 125 motorbike on Worlingham Way on October 25 but has since been released under investigation.

