Man arrested for refusing a breathalyser after Lowestoft crash

A man has been arrested for not providing a breathalyser sample after a crash in Lowestoft.

The crash in Lowestoft occurred at about 8pm last night, October 4 on Oxford Road.

There were no injuries, only damage to the vehicles, a spokesperson for Suffolk Police confirmed.

NRT 3 Officers attended reports of a Damage only Road Traffic Collision in Lowestoft. Offending Vehicle was located and driver refused to provide a roadside breath test, he was arrested and is currently in custody. Enquiries ongoing, CAD SC-042112021-308 refers.#lowestoft

#1416 pic.twitter.com/aZUbSe1bo8 — Lowestoft Police (@LowestoftPolice) November 5, 2021

Officers arrested a 53-year-old in the Oxford Road area of the town on suspicion of failing to provide a specimen of breath.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk and Waveney.