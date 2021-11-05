News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Man arrested for refusing a breathalyser after Lowestoft crash

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 4:03 PM November 5, 2021
Police have issued a further warning for people to keep their sheds, garages and outbuildings secure

Suffolk Police - Credit: Nick Butcher

A man has been arrested for not providing a breathalyser sample after a crash in Lowestoft.

The crash in Lowestoft occurred at about 8pm last night, October 4 on Oxford Road.

There were no injuries, only damage to the vehicles, a spokesperson for Suffolk Police confirmed.

Officers arrested a 53-year-old in the Oxford Road area of the town on suspicion of failing to provide a specimen of breath.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Live
Lowestoft News

