Man arrested on suspicion of GBH

Owen Sennitt

Published: 10:32 AM November 26, 2021
Police are appealing for help to locate Benjamin MacDonald in connection with a grievous bodily harm offence.

Benjamin Macdonald has been arrested under suspicion of grievous bodily harm - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A man wanted on suspicion of grievous bodily harm was arrested by Suffolk police yesterday.

Benjamin MacDonald, 31, of St Peter's Street, Lowestoft, was arrested on Thursday afternoon.

He has since been taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre.

On Tuesday, police had appealed for help in locating Benjamin Macdonald.

A spokesman for Suffolk police thanked the public and the media for their help with the matter.


