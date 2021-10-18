News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Man arrested on suspicion of stalking after notes left on women's cars

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 9:38 AM October 18, 2021    Updated: 10:01 AM October 18, 2021
A man has been arrested on suspicion of stalking in Lowestoft. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A 57-year-old man has been arrested after notes were left on two women's car windows asking if they wanted a date.

The incidents happened in Lowestoft where the man was arrested on suspicion of stalking, he has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Initially the two women involved had posted the incidents in a local Facebook group, however the post and comments have since been removed, with police urging anyone with information to contact them.

Police are appealing for anyone else who received the note to contact them via EastCID@suffolk.pnn.police.uk.

They are urging those who still have possession of the note to retain it as evidence and try to handle it as little as possible.

Officers say they have so far received several responses, but reminded people to contact police directly so they can make contact and obtain further information.

