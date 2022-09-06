News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Lowestoft man's sentencing adjourned after barrister becomes unwell

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 2:49 PM September 6, 2022
ipswich crown court

Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

A sentencing hearing for a Lowestoft man accused of assault has been adjourned until next month.

Shane Greef, of Commercial Road, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault by beating, which was committed on April 29 earlier this year, during an earlier court hearing. 

The 29-year-old was due to be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, September 6, but the hearing had to be adjourned after his barrister notified the court that she was unwell.

Nicola May, prosecuting, said the victim of the assault had not made an impact statement and wasn’t seeking a restraining order.

Recorder Richard Kelly adjourned the case until the week commencing October 17.

Greef, who is on bail, was not required to attend the hearing.

Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Holly Leeder and family left Pontins Pakefield hours after checking in

Mum's anger at state of 'horrid' Pontins chalet

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Vandals have struck with damage caused to benches in Gunton Wood, Lowestoft.

'Senselessly destroyed' - Anger as vandals damage seats in popular woodland

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
B&M, in Tower Road, is set for expansion

Lowestoft's B&M set for major expansion

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The A12 is closed at Wrentham after a crash

A12

A12 closed and person trapped after two vehicle crash in Suffolk village

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon