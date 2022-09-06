Lowestoft man's sentencing adjourned after barrister becomes unwell

A sentencing hearing for a Lowestoft man accused of assault has been adjourned until next month.

Shane Greef, of Commercial Road, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault by beating, which was committed on April 29 earlier this year, during an earlier court hearing.

The 29-year-old was due to be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, September 6, but the hearing had to be adjourned after his barrister notified the court that she was unwell.

Nicola May, prosecuting, said the victim of the assault had not made an impact statement and wasn’t seeking a restraining order.

Recorder Richard Kelly adjourned the case until the week commencing October 17.

Greef, who is on bail, was not required to attend the hearing.