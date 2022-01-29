Man who left cats unattended for two weeks banned from keeping animals

A Lowestoft man has been banned from keeping animals for 10 years at King's Lynn Magistrates Court. Picture: Chris Bishop - Credit: Archant

A Lowestoft man has been disqualified from keeping animals for 10 years after he left his cats unattended for two weeks.

Connor Clements, of Somerleyton Road, appeared before King's Lynn Magistrates Court where he was sentenced for four offences under the Animal Welfare Act.

The 23-year-old pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to two cats by failing to provide sufficient food and water so as to prevent malnutrition and/or dehydration.

He also admitted failing to provide veterinary attention to an infected foot of one cat, and failing to ensure the cats were provided with adequate food and/or water as a consequence of leaving them unattended.

Both cats had been found by the police, after they had been left in the home for two weeks, who then contacted the RSPCA.

One cat, named Nala, was found in an area with foil food packets littered all over the floor.

It is thought she had managed to tear into a box of cat food.

The area where one of the cats was found was littered with torn up foil food packets. - Credit: RSPCA

The other cat, Chase, was found deceased by the police in an upstairs room.

In his mitigation, the Clements said he had been suffering with depression following the death of his partner.

On January 12, he was given a 12 week prison sentence suspended for 12 months and disqualified from keeping all animals for 10 years.

The defendant was also ordered to pay costs of £150 and compensation vet fees of £335.

Nala was signed into the care of the RSPCA by Clements where, in a period of 27 days, she gained nearly a kilogram.

She has since been rehomed.

RSPCA inspector Rebecca Harper said: "Ultimately one young cat has died during this time, and the other has lost significant weight and been through a distressing ordeal of hunger and isolation.

"Thankfully her health issues have been reversed simply by feeding, and providing basic gut support necessary to counteract gorging behaviour.

"This whole situation is extremely sad, and whilst the owner’s failings may not have been purposeful or done with malicious intent, any suffering and pain incurred by these animals was still totally unnecessary."