News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Man bites two female police officers during pandemic

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 11:03 AM January 13, 2021   
Britten Road in Lowestoft

Britten Road in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been jailed for biting two female police officers - an offence made worse because it was during the Covid pandemic.

Michael Barclay, 44, of Britten Road in Lowestoft, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on January 7.

He pleaded guilty to assaulting the officers, Michelle Malcolm and Hannah Rix, on January 6 in Lowestoft.

He also admitted to having a pair of scissors, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, on the same date in the same place.

The magistrates ruled the assault was so serious because Barclay bit the officers during a pandemic.

At the time of the offence, he was also serving a suspended sentence of three months in prison.

This was for having a Stanley knife at a public place, St Peter's Street in Lowestoft, on November 11 last year.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk hospital records deadliest day since start of pandemic
  2. 2 New vaccination centre will open to cope with demand across Waveney
  3. 3 First look at £30m care home complex planned for town
  1. 4 Revealed: 13 new large vaccination sites to open in Norfolk and Waveney
  2. 5 Blatant Covid-19 rule-breakers will face fines, police say
  3. 6 Four-letter warning to outsiders 'smacks of xenophobia'
  4. 7 Holiday park drug dealer ordered to pay back £25,000
  5. 8 Busy road closed with diversion in place for gas works
  6. 9 Covid's tragic death toll in Suffolk revealed
  7. 10 'Truly a credit to our profession' - nurse honoured with prestigious award

Barclay was sentenced to 26 weeks, six months and two weeks, in prison for the assaults.




Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hate crime

Father of 17 spared jail after racially abusing kebab shop staff

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon

Teenager attacked man with hammer in shopping centre, court told

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon

Crude oil exposed on beach after 1978 tanker spill

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon

Community Heroes

'It's a lifeline' - Ladies in Lockdown group goes global

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon