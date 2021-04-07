Man made £1,000 in two days selling 'leftover' cannabis stash

Published: 5:04 PM April 7, 2021

The vehicle was stolen from Marine Parade in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images - Credit: Google Images

A Lowestoft man on benefits who "transformed his life" after meeting his wife made around £1,000 in two days selling his leftover supply of cannabis.

Christopher John Clancy admitted possession with intent to supply cannabis and being concerned in the supply of the class B drug when he appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, April 7.

The 38-year-old, of Sussex Road, had been caught with several bags of cannabis after being stopped by police on May 17 last year.

Michael Devaney, prosecuting, said: "Officers stopped a Vauxhall Astra on Marine Parade in Lowestoft and, when they approached the car, they could smell cannabis so searched the vehicle.

"Bags of cannabis were found inside the car, including hidden in an adapted central console which was being held together by magnets.

"When questioned by police, he gave his parents' address, but a search of his own home later found more bags of cannabis there.

"His phone was examined and messages were found to be consistent with the supply of cannabis, including him saying he had made around £1,000 in just two days."

Robert Barley, mitigating, told the court Clancy was unemployed but suffered chronic pain since suffering two prolapsed discs in his back around nine years ago.

He said: "He is unemployed and lives with his wife and step-children and receives around £450 in benefits a week.

"Earlier this year he was diagnosed with ankylosing spondylitis and he has been in agony for a significant period of time, so started using cannabis to deal with his chronic pain.

"Until last year he was by himself, but then he met his now wife and he has transformed his life massively.

"Having lived a certain lifestyle, he decided to stop using cannabis but he had bought a significant amount to deal with his pain, so he decided to get rid of what he had to try to get his money back.

"He was not making a big profit, just trying to recover what he had spent."

Magistrates sent the case to Ipswich Crown Court for sentencing at a date yet to be arranged, with Clancy granted unconditional bail.