Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Lowestoft man in his 40s charged with robbery and theft

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 2:35 PM February 14, 2022
The Britten Centre in Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher

The Britten Centre in Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Archant

A man in his 40s from Lowestoft has been charged with robbery and theft.

Jonathan Quinn, 41, of Pier Terrace in Lowestoft, was arrested on Friday, February 11, in connection with a robbery in Lowestoft town centre and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The incident was alleged to have taken place at around 6pm on Monday, February 7.

Quinn was remanded and appeared before Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday, February 14, and is set to attend a further hearing on March 14 at Ipswich Crown Court.

