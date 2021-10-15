News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Man charged over attempted robbery with imitation firearm

Grace Piercy

Published: 4:03 PM October 15, 2021   
A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with an attempted armed robbery in Lowestoft.

Kyle Holder, of Notley Road in Lowestoft, has been charged with attempted robbery, possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of a knife in a public place.  

It comes after an incident at Young's Convenience Store in Beaconsfield Road at 9.50pm on Tuesday, October 10.

A man asked a member of staff for alcohol and cigarettes before placing a bag on the counter and demanding it be filled with cash.

The man was holding what appeared to be a small handgun.

The member of staff then walked out from behind the counter and the man backed away, brandishing a knife.

He continued to make demands before running off, leaving his bag on the counter.

After being arrested and questioned, Holder was bailed and will appear in Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on October 27.

