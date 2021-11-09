Lowestoft man charged with assaulting a police officer and burglary

Luke McGee has been arrested after a series of incidents in Lowestoft - Credit: Suffolk Police

A man from Lowestoft has been charged with a series of offences including assaulting a police officer and burglary.

Luke McGee, 36, of no fixed address but from the Lowestoft area, was charged with robbery, assault of a police officer, resisting arrest, burglary and criminal damage.

The first four offences occurred on a single day on November 6.

The items stolen during the burglary include a phone, keys, wallet and bank card.

The criminal damage offence took place between October 23 and 24 where a door handle was damaged.

Police had been trying to track down McGee since November 4 and found him Monday morning where he was arrested and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre.

He was due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

