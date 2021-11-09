News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Lowestoft man charged with assaulting a police officer and burglary

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 2:28 PM November 9, 2021
Updated: 2:45 PM November 9, 2021
Suffolk Police are appealing for information of a wanted man, Luke McGee, in Lowestoft.

Luke McGee has been arrested after a series of incidents in Lowestoft - Credit: Suffolk Police

A man from Lowestoft has been charged with a series of offences including assaulting a police officer and burglary.

Luke McGee, 36, of no fixed address but from the Lowestoft area, was charged with robbery, assault of a police officer, resisting arrest, burglary and criminal damage.

The first four offences occurred on a single day on November 6.

The items stolen during the burglary include a phone, keys, wallet and bank card.

The criminal damage offence took place between October 23 and 24 where a door handle was damaged.

Police had been trying to track down McGee since November 4 and found him Monday morning where he was arrested and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre. 

He was due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday. 

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Most Read

  1. 1 New jobs could be created at site of empty factory unit in south Lowestoft
  2. 2 Lowestoft man wanted for burglary and criminal damage arrested
  3. 3 Police appeal for wanted Lowestoft man
  1. 4 Labour leader plans Lowestoft and Yarmouth mini-break to woo voters
  2. 5 Mountain bike stolen after garage at home in Oulton Broad is targeted
  3. 6 MP says post-Brexit deal is 'bad' for local fishermen
  4. 7 'We're sorry' - Heveningham Hall fireworks organisers apologise after 'chaos'
  5. 8 Jewellery stolen after burglars raid two Lowestoft homes
  6. 9 Police hunt wanted man in Lowestoft
  7. 10 Man arrested on suspicion of drug driving after Lowestoft crash
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A man has been arrested for drug dealing on Wollaston Road.

Man arrested for drug dealing near Lowestoft flats

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Inside The Post Office at Bushells Bakery on Westwood Avenue, Lowestoft.

Permanent new post office serving up further treats in popular bakery

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Owner Jay Meades and manager, Hannah Besseyat the newly refurbished Duke's Head at Somerleyton, wit

Rural pub undergoes transformation with new management

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Victoria Road Lowestoft closed after crash

Suffolk Live News

Lowestoft road closed after crash

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon