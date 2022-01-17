News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Lowestoft man denies High Street assault

Jane Hunt

Published: 10:46 AM January 17, 2022
An alleyway has been cordoned off following an assault in Lowestoft High Street

An alleyway was cordoned off following an assault in Lowestoft High Street. - Credit: James Weeds

The trial of a 30-year-old man accused of an assault in Lowestoft is expected to take place in April.

Matthew Knights appeared at Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a prison video link on Monday, January 17.

He pleaded not guilty to wounding another man with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm, affray and possession of a knife.

The charges follow an alleged incident in Lowestoft High Street in the early hours of Saturday, September 11 last year.

The victim - a man in his late 30s - was assaulted, causing a head injury.

He walked away with another and called the police, before receiving treatment at hospital.

Knights’ trial will take place during a two week warned list commencing April 19 this year and a further case management hearing will take place on March 25.

Knights, of Harebell Way, Lowestoft, was remanded in custody.

