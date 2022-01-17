Lowestoft man denies High Street assault
- Credit: James Weeds
The trial of a 30-year-old man accused of an assault in Lowestoft is expected to take place in April.
Matthew Knights appeared at Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a prison video link on Monday, January 17.
He pleaded not guilty to wounding another man with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm, affray and possession of a knife.
The charges follow an alleged incident in Lowestoft High Street in the early hours of Saturday, September 11 last year.
The victim - a man in his late 30s - was assaulted, causing a head injury.
He walked away with another and called the police, before receiving treatment at hospital.
Knights’ trial will take place during a two week warned list commencing April 19 this year and a further case management hearing will take place on March 25.
Knights, of Harebell Way, Lowestoft, was remanded in custody.