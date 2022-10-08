Man to face trial over rape allegation
Published: 6:15 AM October 8, 2022
The trial of a 29-year-old man accused of rape will take place in February next year.
Ian Barnes, of Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, October 7, for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a prison video link.
He pleaded not guilty to raping a woman in August this year, as well as a charge of criminal damage to the window of a house in Lowestoft.
Barnes’ trial, which is expected to last four to five days, will get underway on February 6 next year.
A further case management hearing will take place on November 30.