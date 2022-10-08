Man to face trial over rape allegation

The trial of a 29-year-old man accused of rape will take place in February next year.

Ian Barnes, of Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, October 7, for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a prison video link.





He pleaded not guilty to raping a woman in August this year, as well as a charge of criminal damage to the window of a house in Lowestoft.

Barnes’ trial, which is expected to last four to five days, will get underway on February 6 next year.

A further case management hearing will take place on November 30.