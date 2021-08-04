News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Man who downloaded indecent images of children avoids jail

Jane Hunt

Published: 5:30 AM August 4, 2021   
McKeown has been remanded to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on August 13. Picture: Archant

Craig Holt was handed a community order at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: ARCHANT

﻿A Suffolk man who downloaded more than 1,000 indecent images and movies of children has been handed a community order.

Police went to Craig Holt’s home in 2019 after his email address was linked to indecent images of children, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

He was arrested and a number of devices belonging to him were seized.

When they were examined they were found to contain ten indecent images and 13 movies in the most serious level A category, 472 images and two movies in category B and 792 indecent images and three movies in the lowest level C category.

Holt, 50, of Whiting Road, Oulton, Lowestoft, admitted three offences of making indecent images of children and was given a three-year community order and ordered to do 150 hours of unpaid work and to pay £250 costs.

He was also given a 90-day rehabilitation activity requirement during which he will have to attend a sex offenders’ treatment programme

He was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register.

