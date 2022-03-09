Man fined for homophobic abuse towards police officer

A Lowestoft man who called a police officer a derogatory homophobic name has been fined £120 by magistrates.

John Fisher, 37, used the homophobic slur towards an officer who was investigating a driving insurance matter.

Fisher, of Southfields Gardens, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress on August 30 last year in Lowestoft when he appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

The court heard Fisher had become obstructive and difficult with the officer before using the homophobic word.

Dave Foulkes, mitigating, said Fisher was working in the food delivery sector at the time and the police were investigating a possible driving insurance offence.

Mr Foulkes said there had been a "sense of antagonism" between Fisher and the police offer and he had "risen to the bait".

Mr Foulkes said "He subsequently apologised for using the word."

Fisher was fined £120 and ordered to pay court costs of £50 and a victim surcharge of £34.