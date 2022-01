Graham Elverstone, of Lowestoft, who is wanted on recall to prison. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A man from Lowestoft is being hunted by police as he is wanted on recall to prison.

Officers are on the look out for Graham Elverstone, 32, of no fixed abode, who is described as of large build with blue eyes and about 5ft 7ins tall.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his current whereabouts is asked to contact Lowestoft police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/1321/22.