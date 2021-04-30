News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft man among three charged with hammer raid on O2 store

Mark Boggis

Published: 2:49 PM April 30, 2021   
Bury St Edmunds O2 store.

A hammer was used to break into the Bury St Edmunds O2 store. - Credit: Supplied

A Lowestoft man and two teenagers have been charged with burglary after a hammer was used to break into an O2 phone store in Bury St Edmunds.

Suffolk police were called at 2.15am on Thursday, April 29 following reports of a burglary in Buttermarket, Bury St Edmunds.

With three men seen in possession of a hammer breaking into the store, officers attended and the suspects escaped.

Two were arrested by police shortly afterwards - Eremia Mirea, 18, of no fixed abode and a 14-year-old boy from Leeds were arrested on suspicion of burglary.

They were subsequently charged, with a third suspect - 20-year-old Florin Craciun, of Queens Road in Lowestoft - arrested at 8.10pm last night.

He was later charged and all three are due to appear at South East Suffolk Magistrates' Court, in Ipswich, on Friday, April 30.

