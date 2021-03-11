Father-of-two slams thieves who 'trashed' prized motorbike

Published: 9:25 AM March 11, 2021

A Honda CBF 125cc was stolen from outside St Peter's Court in Lowestoft. - Credit: Daniel Finch

A father-of-two says he is unsure of how to provide for his children after a spate of motorbike thefts left him without his main source of transport.

Daniel Finch woke up on Wednesday morning to find his silver Honda CBF 125cc motorbike had been stolen from outside his St Peter's Court flat in Lowestoft.

The bike, which was taken from Chapel Street between 8pm on Tuesday, March 9, and 6.30am on March 10, was later found "trashed" a mile away in Tonning Street.

Mr Finch, a recycling worker, said: "The bike is everything to me. It is how I get to and from work in Ipswich so I can provide for my children.

"I got home from work and parked up outside, but when I got up in the morning it was gone.

"I've got it back now but it was trashed to pieces.

"All the cables were cut, I can't get the key in because it seems to have been hammered, the brakes have been cut and the panels have been broken off. It's all pretty battered."

The 21-year-old hit out at those behind the latest motorbike theft reported in the town.

He said: "I have a few chosen words for those behind this, but it is an ongoing thing and a lot of bikes have been stolen lately.

"I don't know what their game is because they haven't sold it on for money, it was just trashed."

Mr Finch said getting to work could have been a "nightmare", with daily train fares another expense, before being surprised by local well-wishers.

He said: "Luckily, someone from Facebook who I've never met has donated £250 to help, and T&R Motorcycles in Lowestoft fixed my bike free of charge, so thanks to them I'm able to get back to work and keep providing for my family."

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police confirmed a theft had been reported, the latest in a spate of incidents in the town.

Anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour overnight, or who may have CCTV footage of the bike being moved, has been urged to contact officers on 101, quoting crime reference 37/11777/21.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.