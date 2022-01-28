Serial beggar jailed for 12 weeks after breaching Criminal Behaviour Order

Carl Horth has been jailed again for 'aggressive begging' in Norfolk and Suffolk - Credit: Archant

A serial beggar has been jailed for 12 weeks after being reported for "aggressive begging" in Lowestoft.

Carl Horth, 34 and of Denmark Road, was arrested on January 26 between 10.30am and 11.30am outside Lidl in North Quay Retail Park after police received reports of "aggressive begging" in the area.

Horth was arrested for a breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order for begging and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre.

He was later charged and remanded for court.

Horth appeared at Ipswich Magistrates Court yesterday, January 27, where he was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison.

This is not Horth's first conviction, he had more than 100 convictions for more than 200 offences as of July 2020.

In 2014 he was given a nationwide ban against begging and in 2018 was jailed for eight weeks for persistent begging in Norwich.

He was then sentenced again in February 2019 to 15 weeks imprisonment for aggressive begging in Ipswich. In 2020, Horth was sentenced to 21 days in custody after breaching his ASBO.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.