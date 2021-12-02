67-year-old Lowestoft drug dealer found with £200,000 of cocaine jailed

Peter Bartram, 67, has been jailed after pleading guilty for several drug offences. - Credit: Suffolk Police

A man from Lowestoft has been sentenced to three years in jail after being found in possession of £200,000 of cocaine.

Peter Bartram, 67, was sentenced after previously pleading guilty to charges of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession of an offensive weapon, and possession of criminal property.

He was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday, December 1.

Bartram was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Bartram, of Gondree in Lowestoft, was arrested after officers stopped him while driving down the A14 in Newmarket on Tuesday, September 14.

His blue Seat Leon was searched by officers who recovered two blocks of cocaine, equalling two kilograms and a street value between £160,000 and £200,000.

They were found in the footwell behind the driver’s seat in a rucksack.

Officers also recovered two mobile phones from the vehicle.

After arresting the 67-year-old on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cocaine, police found him in possession of around £500 in cash.

An authorised search of his home found another £3,000 in cash and a knuckleduster.

The knuckleduster found in Bartram's home. - Credit: Suffolk Police

Bartram was charged with the further offences of possession of an offensive weapon and on suspicion of money laundering.

Detective sergeant John Beales said: "This stop of a suspicious vehicle and the subsequent discovery of the drugs was a great piece of police work.

"Apart from the initial arrest, it also required a considerable amount of diligent and thorough police investigative work to secure the case and get it to court.

“Bartram was determined to sell drugs bringing misery to residents and vulnerable people.

"This conviction should serve as a stark warning to those who would commit these impactive crimes.

"Suffolk Constabulary is committed to tackling and dismantling groups seeking to profit from the sale of Class A drugs and the exploitation of vulnerable persons.”

Anyone who has information about drug use in their community is asked to contact their local policing team on 101 or alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.