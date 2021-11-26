News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Lowestoft man jailed after breaching restraining order within an hour

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 12:04 PM November 26, 2021
ipswich crown court

Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

A 36-year-old Lowestoft man accused of breaching a restraining order almost immediately after it was imposed has been jailed for 30 months.

Richard Nash, of Victoria Terrace, Lowestoft, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, November 26, where he admitted acting in breach of a restraining order on June 30.

The court heard that the restraining order was made as part of a suspended sentence order on June 30 and the alleged breach happened shortly after the sentencing hearing.

Nash denied an offence of witness intimidation and this was ordered to left on the court file.

Judge David Pugh jailed Nash for ten months with 20 months to be served consecutively for breaching the suspended prison sentence made on June 30.

“The breach was made within an hour of the order being imposed. Under these circumstances it can’t be said to be unjust to activate it in whole,” said the judge.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Ethan touched the lives of everyone': Family's emotional tribute to teen
  2. 2 BBC film crew spotted filming in Lowestoft
  3. 3 Watch: Dramatic moment reckless driver knocks down roadside barriers
  1. 4 Couple 'stunned' at surprise pregnancy - five weeks before giving birth
  2. 5 'It's awful' - Concerns raised over debris left behind by erosion defences
  3. 6 Festive fun for all the family at Victorian-themed switch-on event
  4. 7 'Like an earthquake' - Life by Lowestoft's Gull Wing construction site
  5. 8 Drug smuggler who used jet ski on North Sea ordered to pay back £2,000
  6. 9 Major infrastructure projects 'putting pressure' on Suffolk
  7. 10 Evie-Mai, 6, completes star jump challenge following brain surgery
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Touching tributes Ethan Wright

'Ethan will be greatly missed' - tributes to teen who died in cycle crash

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Pakefield Beach in Lowestoft

Suffolk Live News

Man sexually assaulted on Lowestoft beach

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
police investigations Higher Drive Lowestoft

Teenage cyclist dies after collision with van

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
police investigations Higher Drive Lowestoft

Teenage cyclist suffers life threatening injuries in crash with van

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon