Lowestoft man jailed after breaching restraining order within an hour

A 36-year-old Lowestoft man accused of breaching a restraining order almost immediately after it was imposed has been jailed for 30 months.

Richard Nash, of Victoria Terrace, Lowestoft, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, November 26, where he admitted acting in breach of a restraining order on June 30.

The court heard that the restraining order was made as part of a suspended sentence order on June 30 and the alleged breach happened shortly after the sentencing hearing.

Nash denied an offence of witness intimidation and this was ordered to left on the court file.

Judge David Pugh jailed Nash for ten months with 20 months to be served consecutively for breaching the suspended prison sentence made on June 30.

“The breach was made within an hour of the order being imposed. Under these circumstances it can’t be said to be unjust to activate it in whole,” said the judge.