Man threatened teen with screwdriver before stealing bike and phone

Published: 4:39 PM October 4, 2021

A man who robbed a teenager of his mountain bike and mobile phone after threatening him with a screwdriver was arrested after the boy used a ‘Find my phone’ app to track down the location of his phone, a court has heard.

The teenager was pushing his mountain bike along Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft towards Tesco’s with two girls when 32-year-old Nicholas Everitt approached him and pushed a screwdriver against his chest over his clothing, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

Everitt ordered the boy to hand over his phone and bag and moved the screwdriver up to his neck, said Liam Edwards, prosecuting.

The boy handed over his iPhone and his bag which contained his bank cards and was made to reveal his PIN.

Everitt then told him he had “three seconds to run” and the boy ran away.

The court heard that during the robbery Everitt had also told the boy “not to mess with Londoners”.

The matter was reported to the police and when the victim got home he used a ‘Find my phone’ app on his iPad and located his phone at a Shell garage in Jubilee Way, said Mr Edwards.

The victim gave the location to his brother who was looking for the man who’d attacked his brother and stolen his bike and Everitt was arrested.

Two bank cards in the name of the victim were found on the garage forecourt and Everitt told police he’d found them.

Mr Edwards said the items stolen from the victim were valued at £2,000.

Everitt, 32, of London Road South, Lowestoft, pleaded guilty via a prison video link to robbery in Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft on June 9 this year and stealing the victim’s bike, iPhone, bag and bank cards.

He asked for a further offence of robbery, attempted theft from a motor vehicle and two offences of theft from a motor vehicle to be considered.

Judge Martyn Levett said he was unhappy that a further offence of robbery had been included in a list of offences to be considered and hadn’t been charged separately.

He adjourned the case until Tuesday (October 5) to allow the prosecution to find out why that decision had been made.