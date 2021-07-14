Man punches woman in face in unprovoked attack

Published: 5:17 PM July 14, 2021

The man punched the woman opposite Lowestoft bus station on Gordon Road. - Credit: Nick Butcher

A woman suffered cuts and bruises to her face after being punched in the face in an unprovoked attack.

Police have issued an appeal after a man approached the woman, aged in her 40s, and hit her in the face.

The assault happened at around 4pm on Friday, June 25, in Gordon Road, in Lowestoft, on the opposite side of the road to the bus station entrance.

The woman – aged in her 40s – was sitting on a wall when an unknown man ran up to her and punched her in the side of the face.

He then jogged off towards Clapham Road South.

The woman has bruising to the side of her mouth, a small cut above her lip and her tooth cap fell out.

The man is described as white, of slim build and approximately 6ft tall.

He is believed to have been wearing a black padded jacket with the hood up and white football/sport shorts.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Lowestoft Neighbourhood Response Team, quoting reference: 34038/21.