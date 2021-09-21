Man jailed after police seize cannabis worth £15,000 from car

Published: 11:42 AM September 21, 2021

Rushit Protoduari, from Crewe, was arrested in Lowestoft - Credit: Suffolk police

A man who was found with £15,000 worth of cannabis in a car in Lowestoft has been jailed.

Rushit Protoduari, of Adlington Road in Crewe, was stopped by officers in Suffolk police's Kestrel team in Denmark Road on Friday, September 17.

The 27-year-old was arrested after police discovered a bag containing around 2kg of cannabis, which had a street value of £15,000, in the vehicle.

The cannabis haul found in the car in Denmark Road - Credit: Suffolk police

Protoduari was taken to Great Yarmouth police investigation centre and was charged with possession with intent to supply class B drugs and money laundering.

He was remanded in custody and appeared before Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Monday, where he pleaded guilty to the charges.

Protoduari was handed a 26-week jail sentence by magistrates.



