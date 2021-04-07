Lowestoft man admits sending revenge porn to ex-partner's family

Published: 3:56 PM April 7, 2021

A Lowestoft man sent intimate images of a woman to her niece and brother and left sex toys outside her place of work, a court has heard.

Roy Miller harassed his victim for almost seven months, including sending more than 150 "distressing and upsetting" emails and text messages.

Appearing at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, April 7, the 55-year-old admitted sending private sexual photographs with intent to cause distress, as well as harassment without violence.

Prosecutor Michael Devaney said that after the breakdown of a relationship, he "made a number of phone calls to her work, including her head office, demanding to speak to her and telling her employers they needed to carry out checks on her."

Miller, of Kimberley Road, Lowestoft, had accused his former partner of cheating on him, which she denied in a victim personal statement read to the court.

It added: "I had really bad panic attacks when I heard about the images and I thought everyone was laughing at me.

"He left my things outside work and put sex toys on top of the box for everyone to see. I felt scared, low and embarrassed.

"He made me feel worthless."

Robert Barley, mitigating, said: "Some time has now elapsed since any further contact and they have now both moved on with their lives.

"These incidents are the result of the regrettable break down of their relationship after a significant period of time, which he alleges was because she was being unfaithful.

"There was a suggestion from a member of the family that it was his fault the relationship ended, which he took exception to.

"So he sent the photograph to two people, one of who didn't open it, and it wasn't shared publicly or widely."

Mr Barley added that Miller denied he also appeared in the image.

Magistrates spared Miller an immediate custodial sentence after a probation report raised concerns about his health, instead suspending his 12-week sentence for 18 months.

A further eight-week sentence will run concurrently to that for the harassment conviction, while he was ordered to pay court costs of £55 and a victim surcharge of £122.

When questioned by police, Miller was also found in possession of 2.29g of cannabis, with magistrates ordering the forfeiture and destruction of the class B drug.