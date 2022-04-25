Man snuck into home and sexually assaulted schoolgirl

A Lowestoft man sexually assaulted a schoolgirl after sneaking into her bedroom while her parents watched TV.

Kyle Lambton entered the home uninvited through an unlocked door at around 1am on March 13, Ipswich Crown Court heard on Monday, April 25.

The 37-year-old sneaked past a room where the teenager's family were watching television before going upstairs to her bedroom.

The girl's family were alerted when the teen screamed, and confronted Lambton before he left the house.

Lambton, of Avondale Road, Lowestoft, admitted sexually assaulting the schoolgirl, but denied trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence.

Prosecutor Joe Bird said his pleas were acceptable and a trial wasn't necessary on that offence.

Matthew Sorel-Cameron, mitigating, said Lambton, who had no previous convictions for sexual offences, had been very drunk and couldn't explain what happened.

"It was out of character," he said.

Judge Martyn Levett said the case caused him some concern and adjourned sentence until May 27 for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

He warned Lambton he was facing a prison sentence and ordered him to sign the sex offenders’ register on an interim basis.

He remanded him in custody.