23-year-old Lowestoft man jailed for drug offences

Taylor Gee has been jailed for more than two years for drug offences. - Credit: Suffolk police

A 23-year-old man has been jailed for more than two years after more than £1,000 worth of drugs were found in his home.

Taylor Gee, of Long Road, in Lowestoft, was sentenced to 27 months in prison for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, namely cocaine.

Gee appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, March 14, and was also sentenced to three months in prison for possession of cannabis to be served concurrently.

He had pleaded guilty to both offences at a previous hearing.

The charges came after officers from the town's anti-drugs police unit, the East Scorpion team, went to his home last November, with a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

During a search of the property they discovered a large quantity of white powder, which was later confirmed to be cocaine – with an approximate street value of £1,400.

Herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of £300 was also found, along with £1,700 in cash and other items associated with the supply of drugs.

Gee was arrested at the scene and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he was subsequently charged the following day.

Detective inspector Matt Bodmer said: "This was an excellent piece of proactive policing by the East Scorpion Team, resulting in a significant amount of illegal drugs being removed from the supply chain.

"We will continue to act upon intelligence and information provided to us regarding suspected drug dealing, whether it is gathered from members of the public or neighbourhood policing teams.

"Local communities are vital in helping us to tackle this blight on society and so I would urge anyone with suspicions of drug activity near to where they live to contact their Safer Neighbourhood Team."

Anyone who has information about drug-use in their community is asked to contact their local policing team, which can be found via the website: www.suffolk.police.uk/your-area or by calling 101.

Alternatively, people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org