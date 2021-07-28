News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Man to be sentenced for drugs charges told jail is 'almost inevitable'

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 4:00 PM July 28, 2021   
Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Lowestoft man Josh Goldspink will be sentenced in August - Credit: Archant

A Lowestoft man due to be sentenced in August on drugs charges has been told by a judge that prison is "almost inevitable". 

Josh Goldspink, 30, of Marine Parade, Lowestoft, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday to be sentenced for charges of extracting electricity and producing class B drugs. 

The court heard the case involved the discovery of 189 cannabis plants. 

But Goldspink did not have representation at the hearing so Judge David Pugh adjourned the case until August 18 for the defendant to seek legal assistance. 

Goldspink could be facing up to four years in prison for the offences and Judge Pugh told him: "Custody is almost inevitable in this case."

Goldspink was released on unconditional bail ahead of his sentencing. 

Judge Pugh warned Goldspink that should he fail to attend his sentencing hearing then he would be committing an offence. 

Ipswich Crown Court
Lowestoft News

